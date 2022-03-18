Superior cleaning for a lot less than that "other" vacuum cleaner

If CNN extols its virtues, perhaps it’s something that we should pay attention to. When they report that this JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will make us forget all about Dyson (who?), there just may be something behind their claims.

It may be shorter to list all the things we like about vacuuming, but in this case, we're not going to take the easy route. A few of our not-so-favorite things are lugging around a heavy machine, constantly plugging and unplugging the cord, finding a convenient place to store it, moving heavy furniture around just so we can clean under it, buying and replacing messy and expensive bags, oh the list goes on. Thankfully here’s a vacuum cleaner that's going to alleviate all those problems.

JASHEN V18 Cordless Vacuum

The newest and most powerful vacuum in the product line, and weighing in at just over 6 pounds, this JASHEN is going to become your best friend when it comes to housework. With a 350W digital brushless motor, it’s not only going to provide strong suction to pick up that cat hair, stray popcorn kernels, stubborn dust bunnies, and most everything else that gets in its path but will do so wirelessly and quietly. The built-in LED screen will alert you when the filter needs cleaning and when power is running low. Use it on your floor or on your carpet and when it’s time to put it away, simply attach it to the included wall mount, and let it charge up so it’s ready for its next go-round.

If you have sourced out Dyson vacuums lately, you know how expensive they can be. Why not opt for a vacuum cleaner that can do all that, for a lot less money. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Amazon’s Choice, the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can be yours today for only $189.99 — that is a 45% discount off the suggested retail price. What more could you ask for? Maybe that Valerie comes in to do the vacuuming for you?

Prices subject to change.