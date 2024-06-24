This week only, get Babbel Language Learning for $450 off

TL;DR: This week only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $450 off at just $149.97.

Whether you travel all the time or you have a special summer trip planned, learning a new language is a great way to get the most out of your adventures. This week, you can take advantage of a special deal on Babbel Language Learning when you grab a lifetime subscription for $450 off.

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language learning software, with more than ten million users worldwide. Those users have helped Babbel earn many accolades (including being called the "most innovative company in education" by Fast Company) and reach a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and is designed to help you become conversational in a new language quickly. With daily practice, you can become conversational in as little as 30 days. That's because Babbel focuses on practical vocabulary and skills through 10-15-minute lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule. You can amplify your learning with personalized review sessions and use the proprietary speech recognition technology to hone your accent and improve the areas where you're weakest.

Babbel includes training materials for 14 languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, and Russian. With lifetime access, you'll be able to learn every single on in your own time.

It's time to learn a new language! This week only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $450 off $599 at just $149.97. But act fast because this deal is only available through 11:59 pm PT on June 26.

