It should be noted that this work concentrated on autologous transplantation, meaning it only studied the efficacy of restoring a person's regular microbiome using their own fecal sample. Further work needs to be done to understand the effects of possibly adapting a person's microbiome with other, more foreign, bacteria that could improve the efficacy of a given treatment. A study last year, for example, intriguingly suggested certain gut bacteria can either improve or reduce the efficacy of some cancer drugs. Other research has found fecal transplants from healthy individuals can improve the behavior of children with autism.