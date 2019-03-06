Fitbit is clearly trying to simplify its range, with the Inspire and Inspire HR the obvious fitness tracker choices, and the two Versa models and the Fitbit Ionic the smartwatch options. Fitbit has now taken the older Alta, Alta HR, Flex 2 and Zip trackers off sale, though the Charge 3 remains – if you own one of these older wearables they will keep working as usual, but you can no longer buy them new.