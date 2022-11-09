Go-anywhere Nomad Desk folds up and travels in a backpack

Over the past couple of years, a lot of people have discovered the joys of telecommuting from locations other than their official workplace. The Nomad Desk was designed with such folks in mind, as it can be folded up and carried in a backpack.

Invented by Paris-based entrepreneur Richard Heng, the device is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign.

Along with its use by telecommuters who wish to spend their workday at the park, it could conceivably also be utilized by people conducting field studies, selling tickets at event venues, working on outdoor projects, or who otherwise have need for a compact, totable, elevated worktop.

Optional extras include smartphone, cup and pen holders, along with a regular or wheeled backpack Nomad Desk

The Nomad Desk features an anodized aluminum frame and telescoping legs, a clear plexiglass desktop, and 180-degree adjustable feet with polyurethane grips – the latter, along with a tilt mechanism, allow it to sit flat when set up on an incline.

Utilizing a single-button release system, its height can quickly be adjusted from a range of 25 to 110 cm (9.8 to 43.3 in), so it can be used as either a sitting or standing desk. When it's time to pack up, its legs are retracted and its desktop is folded in half, with magnets helping to hold it closed.

Stowed and ready to go Nomad Desk

The desktop provides a working area of 75.8 x 27.8 cm (29.8 x 10.9 in) when open, and the whole desk folds down to a package measuring 37.5 x 27.8 x 7.5 cm (14.8 x 10.9 x 2.9 in). It's claimed to tip the scales at 3.5 kg (7.7 lb), and can support a maximum desktop load of approximately 7 kg (15.4 lb).

Assuming the Nomad Desk reaches production, a pledge of €188 (about the same in US dollars) will get you one – the planned retail price is $320. It's demonstrated in the video below.

Nomad Desk Crowdfunding Video

Source: Indiegogo

