Cambridge Audio reveals next-gen Alva TT aptX HD Bluetooth turntable

As we've noted a number of times, sales of vinyl records are on the up, but many music lovers also want modern convenience. Brit hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio launched an aptX HD Bluetooth turntable in 2019, and has now announced a follow up.

Though Bluetooth-enabled turntables were already in circulation when the original Alva TT launched, Cambridge Audio's vinyl spinner was the first to support the aptX HD codec – which meant that audio was streamed to a wireless speaker or headphones at up to 24-bit/48-kHz resolution.

"The original Alva TT was the world’s first aptX HD Bluetooth turntable, and the reaction to it was beyond all our expectations," said the company's MD, Stuart George. "The new Alva TT V2 continues to blend the convenience of modern streaming with the rich listening experience of vinyl and takes on board listeners’ feedback from the first turntable."

The Alva TT V2 is a direct-drive turntable that spins the 4.85-lb (2.2-kg) polyoxymethylene platter at 33.3 or 45 rpm, with a 0.2-in (6-mm) aluminum top plate in lunar gray that rests on a layer of vibration-absorbing EVA, and sits on a matte black composite chassis.

Listeners can stream high resolution Bluetooth audio from the Alva TT V2 thanks to support for the aptX HD codec Cambridge Audio

Cambridge Audio says that the high-mass/low-resonance static balanced tonearm is new to this model, and comes with a detachable headshell should listeners wish to swap the already-installed Moving Coil cartridge for a better option.

The new flavor still comes with aptX HD Bluetooth streaming capabilities, but the transmitter can be disabled this time around – making for a shortened signal path for improved energy efficiency and better sonics.

The turntable also comes with a built-in switchable phono stage informed by the designs of the company's Alva Solo and Alva Duo phono pre-amps, which means that you won't have to stump up extra cash for an external pre-amp if your hi-fi amplifier doesn't have its own phono stage.

This model is set for a Northern Hemisphere spring release for US$1,999, and comes supplied with a detachable dust cover. The original Alva TT is now priced at $1,199.

Cambridge Audio has another new turntable on show at CES 2002, and is pitching the Alva ST at vinyl lovers looking to take a step up from their first turntable.

The Alva ST turntable is aimed at vinyl lovers looking to move on from their first turntable Cambridge Audio

This model shares some design points with the TT V2 – including the new tonearm, switchable phono stage and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming – but is belt-driven, comes with a die-cast aluminum platter, has a thinner aluminum top plate, and ships with a pre-installed Audio Technica AT-VM95e Moving Magnet cartridge (but again, listeners have to option to swap in a more capable cartridge if they so wish).

Though much cheaper than the TT V2, the Alva ST is still quite pricey at $999, and is also scheduled for a spring release.

Product pages: Alva TT V2, Alva ST