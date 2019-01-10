Cambridge Audio launches high resolution streaming turntableView gallery - 3 images
At CES 2019 in Las Vegas this week, Sony unveiled a new turntable that merged old tech with new, including Bluetooth for wireless streaming. The UK's Cambridge Audio has gone a step further with a Bluetooth-enabled turntable that supports high resolution streaming courtesy of the aptX HD codec.
As with Sony's effort, Bluetooth technology means that users can place the turntable anywhere in the room, rather than it having to sit atop or next to a hi-fi amp. The wireless technology also allows listeners to pair the disc spinner with a portable BT speaker or wireless headphones and carry sound around the living space.
Though Sony hasn't revealed what flavor of Bluetooth it has included or what decoding is supported, it's unlikely to match the audio resolution promised by Cambridge Audio. The Alva TT will stream at up to 24-bit/48 kHz resolution thanks to support for the aptX HD codec.
Elsewhere, the TT's medium torque direct drive motor can turn the polyoxymethylene platter at 33.3 or 45 rpm, the single-piece straight tonearm ends in a high output moving coil cartridge and there's a dust cover included.
Should listeners wish to cable up the turntable to a hi-fi amplifier, they needn't worry if their amp of choice doesn't have a dedicated phono stage, as the TT has its own.
The Alva TT will be available from April for US$1,700. The video below has more.
Product page: Alva TT
