The problem is one of a trade-off. Ideally, the wheels on a rover should be large, robust, and made out of a tough material that can stand up to the rigours of the rough Martian terrain. Unfortunately, they also need to be light, compact, and not too expensive. While great strides have been made in wheel design, the Curiosity rover shows that there is still a way to go, as its wheels show increasing signs of wear as holes develop, rims buckle, and metal treads pull away.