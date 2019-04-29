Moog's synth family has a new motherView gallery - 5 images
Moog Music hosted its annual music, art and technology expo – Moogfest – at the weekend, and took the opportunity to show off a new four note paraphonic analog synthesizer called the Matriarch.
A quick sideways glance might have you thinking that the Matriarch is just a renamed Grandmother, but it's a different Moog beast altogether. The 32 x 14.2 x 5.5 in (81.28 x 36.19 x 13.97 cm) Matriarch is based on classic Moog synth module circuits and features four analog voltage controlled oscillators that can be divided into four paraphonic elements for use with the unit's built-in 256 step sequencer/arpeggiator, or stacked together to build a four oscillator mono synth.
It rocks vintage-designed stereo ladder filters, dual envelope generators, stereo voltage controlled amps and stereo analog delay. Moog says that the Matriarch's semi-modular design means that it can create chord patterns without using any cabling between modules, but the fun really starts when making connections between its 90 patch points on the panel above the keying area. The 49-key keyboard features velocity sensing with aftertouch, with pitch bend and mod wheels to the left.
As well as being a standalone analog synth, the Matriarch can act as a processor for external sounds or as a front-end keyboard for Eurorack modular systems, Moog's DFAM (Drummer From Another Mother) percussion synth, the Mother-32, or even the Grandmother.
The Moog Matriarch is open for pre-orders from today for US$1,999, shipping is expected to start midway through the year. The video below has more.
Source: Moog Music
