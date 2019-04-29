A quick sideways glance might have you thinking that the Matriarch is just a renamed Grandmother, but it's a different Moog beast altogether. The 32 x 14.2 x 5.5 in (81.28 x 36.19 x 13.97 cm) Matriarch is based on classic Moog synth module circuits and features four analog voltage controlled oscillators that can be divided into four paraphonic elements for use with the unit's built-in 256 step sequencer/arpeggiator, or stacked together to build a four oscillator mono synth.

