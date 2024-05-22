Modular truck rack detonates pickup truck box into a sea of bikes

Utah startup Boundry wants you to think inside the box when it comes to hauling bikes with your pickup. Instead of draping them over the tailgate, standing them off the hitch or mounting them to the side of the bed on an above-bed rack or camping topper, its modular rack system stretches between the bed rails like a chase rack and holds up to five mountain bikes inside the closed tailgate. It also works with motorbikes and opens bed space for other gear.

Boundry occupied a small, distant corner of Overland Expo West '24, and as company founder Sterling Petersen told us, the company whipped its exhibit together last minute after getting an 11th-hour invite when another company canceled. But the absolute tangle of mountain bikes hanging off the back of that black F-150 above was more than enough to draw visitors (like us) in.

The company's main product is a unique rack system it calls the TrailBreaker, a design meant to better utilize space in and around the pickup bed. It features a single crossbar that mounts to the bed rails via two risers, looking a basic chase rack.

The Boundry TrailBreaker Moto holds one or two bikes CC Weiss/New Atlas

The Trailbreaker crossbar secures tire trays by way of its integrated T-track, and Boundry offers both bicycle and dirt bike trays. A full-size truck can hold up to five mountain bikes or two motorbikes, and you can use the same Trailbreaker rack with both styles, easily switching between pedaled mountain biking and full-throttle dirt biking setups.

Boundry's main motivation in creating the TrailBreaker was to regain use of the tailgate that you'd lose either dropping bikes over it or dropping it down in to fit bikes on board. It wasn't simply looking for somewhere to sit during after-ride drinks but to be able to close the tailgate up for securing other gear inside the pickup.

Even fully loaded with bikes, the Trailbreaker saves room for other gear on the bed floor3 CC Weiss/New Atlas

By holding the bikes at an upward angle, the Trailbreaker also leaves plenty of bed floor space below for the dog(s) or the 160-L Eylar waterproof cargo box Boundry sells for carrying helmets, gloves, spare clothes and the like.

Boundry also says the Trailbreaker holds bikes more securely in place during bumpy off-roading than other rack and tailgate pad systems and eliminates the diminished departure angle that comes with a hitch rack. That doesn't mean the company has given up on the hitch rack, however, as it also sells an upright hitch rack with angled arm that sticks out far enough not to block the tailgate from opening.

Ready for cross-sport adventure Boundry

Called the Trailhead, the hitch rack features the same modular T-track upper crossbar design and works with the bicycle trays, but not the motorbike ones. It can hold up to six bikes or 300 lb (136 kg).

The aforementioned black F-150 only had a total of eight bikes between its Trailbreaker rack and hitch rack, and Petersen said he had to scramble to get that many for the last-minute expo appearance. Fully loaded, though, the two racks could hold a total of 11 bikes - a serious bike trip crew. /*

Boundry sells the base Trailbreaker without wheel trays for starting at US$900. It weighs 60 lb (27 kg). Each bicycle wheel tray tacks on $100 (and 5 lb), so a one-bike system costs $1,000 and a five-bike system costs $1,400. The Trailbreaker Moto single-motorbike version prices in at $1,150, while a double is $1,400. Each moto tray weighs 10 lb (4.5 kg).

This looks like three different racks, but it's an interchangeable modular system that lets you repurpose the same components Boundry

The Trailhead hitch rack ranges between $600 and $1,110 for one to six bikes.

Based in the year-round sports mecca of Utah, Boundry also plans to develop additional mounts for gear like skis, snowboards and kayaks, adding even more functional versatility to its system.

Source: Boundry