VSSL threads flask and speaker into easy-carry backcountry party

By C.C. Weiss
October 04, 2022
The Insulated Flask adds some new performance to VSSL's lineup of modular survival and utility gear
VSSL expands its lineup of modular tubular utility gear with a very different style of multitool, a packable party it calls the VSSL Insulated Flask. Not only does the slim double-walled vacuum-insulated flask keep your beverage close at hand and at an ideal temperature, it carries an integrated Bluetooth speaker to crank up the tunes from an accompanying smart device.

Given the Insulated Flask’s compact 9 x 2-in (23 x 5-cm) size and manageable 9.6-oz (272-g) weight, it’s ready to explore backcountry via foot, bicycle, canoe or other lightweight modes of travel. Thanks to rugged steel construction, it's also worth carrying on vehicle trips if you're worried about slinging glass bottles around rock-littered pull-offs and campsites. It'll keep beverages hot for five hours and cold for 10, so you can use it to carry morning coffee, then for slow-sipping something less caffeinated in the evening.

The Insulated Flask holds 8 fluid ounces (237 ml) of liquid, and VSSL's new flask cap unscrews completely for easy filling. The cap also includes a spout for more precise sips and pours. The lid's magnetic locking carabiner adds flexibility for carrying.

VSSL worked with Speaqua Sound Co. to create a durable, weatherproof speaker cap for the other end of the flask, relying on its well-established modular design to bring together two timeless party favorites: music and booze (or non-alcoholic beverages, if you prefer). The 5-W Bluetooth speaker offers five hours of playback time per charge of its lithium battery and can be paired with a second into a stereo setup. It can be easily swapped with other VSSL end caps, including flashlight, compass or carabiner modules.

VSSL launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Insulated Flask on Tuesday, and is offering it at early bird pledge levels as low as CA$115 (approx. US$85). The Canadian company has run five successful Kickstarters in the past, including for its original flask, and if this one proceeds as smoothly, the first backers will take deliveries in February 2023, with a full market launch to follow in March.

Source: VSSL

Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

