vssl
-
Canadian gearmaker VSSL has caught our eye of late with its sleek, flashlight-inspired tubes that pack impressive arrays of essential items inside, and now it’s back with its most compact version yet, the First Aid Mini.
-
It can be hard to shed the nagging feeling that you've forgotten something when heading into the wilderness, so gearmaker VSSL has sought to put minds at ease with a single package designed for all that the outdoors might throw at you.
-
The amount of kit needed to go camping in the great outdoors can soon add up. Which means multi-purpose products can be an absolute godsend. The VSSL Flask is one such item, combining a flashlight, compass and a flask for discreetly storing a beverage of your choice.