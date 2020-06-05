© 2020 New Atlas
VSSL First Aid Mini stores 40 survival items in a neat, compact tube

By Nick Lavars
June 04, 2020
The VSSL First Aid Mini is priced at US$70 and is available now
The VSSL First Aid Mini is priced at US$70 and is available now
Canadian gearmaker VSSL has caught our eye of late with its sleek, flashlight-inspired tubes that pack impressive arrays of essential items inside, and now it’s back with its most compact version yet. The VSSL First Aid Mini carries more than 40 survival items designed to treat a range of injuries in the wild, all packed into a neatly organized capsule less than seven inches (18 cm) long.

Just like its Camp and Flask tubes we’ve looked at previously, the VSSL First Aid Mini is a cylindrical container that secures its contents by way of screw-on caps at either end. Round supply tins can be stacked inside, which themselves are filled with different types of first aid items as a way of keeping things organized.

In the Clean, Cut and Cover tin, for example, you have antiseptic wipes, bandages and wound closure strips, while the First Aid Tools tin stores tweezers, safety pins, a razor blade, medical gloves and an emergency whistle. Meanwhile, the Outdoor Essentials tin packs blister pads, pain medication, burn cream and disposable thermometers.

Made from military-grade aluminum, the watertight VSSL First Aid Mini weighs 9.9 oz (280 g) and measures 6.75 in (17.1 cm) long and 2 in (5 cm) wide. It is priced at US$70 and available now.

Source: VSSL

