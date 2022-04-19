VSSL's Essentials survival kits cover key bases for outdoor adventure

Canadian outdoor gear company VSSL has added to its line of sleek, cylindrical survival kits with a new collection dubbed the "Essentials." The compact new kits are designed to cover shelter repairs, fire-starting, navigation and cooking, all while adding minimum bulk and weight to your backpack.

VSSL's previous products have caught our eye with their ability to pack impressive functionality into highly portable tubes, which hide camping essentials within circular, screw-top containers. These have included what is basically a 200-lumen flashlight with 70 survival items inside, a smaller First Aid-oriented version and a Flask carrying collapsible drinking glasses. More recently, the company launched a rugged coffee grinder with a similar aesthetic.

The arrival of the Essentials collection boils this down to the basics, with the company looking to offer key tools for outdoor survival in four compact kits made from aircraft-grade aluminum. The Ready Kit is packed with a compass, fire saw, eight feet (2.4 m) of cord, a razor blade and 25 ft (7.6 m) of rope, and is designed for putting together shelters in the wilderness.

A look at the gear inside the VSSL Ready Kit VSSL

The Catch and Cook kit is for keen anglers looking to turn their haul into a hot meal. Inside is a compass, wire saw, fire-striking kit and a fishing tackle tin packed with rubber worms, hooks and 50 ft (15 m) of fishing line.

The VSSL Catch and Cook kit is packed with the gear needed to turn fish into dinner VSSL

The Fix Kit, meanwhile, is loaded with gear for carrying out repairs including tape for patching up fabric tears, zip ties, a sewing kit and a whistle. It also has a carabiner up top for easy attachment to a pack.

Rounding out the collection is the Mini Utility Light, which is a four-mode flashlight packed with a roll of adventure tape, bamboo cloths that act as fire starters or water filters and an empty storage tin.

The VSSL Mini Utility Light is a four-mode flashlight, that carries outdoor essentials in its body VSSL

The four Essentials kits weigh between 6.28 and 8.4 oz (178 to 240 g), and won't take up more than a three or four inches lengthways in your pack. They are priced at US$65 and upwards and are available now.

Source: VSSL