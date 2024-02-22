Self-supporting hammock stand pops up in under 60 seconds

Even if you've got less than a minute to spare, that's still enough time to set up this hammock stand. That's the claim made by Wyoming-based outdoor gear company Yobogear regarding its new Turtlebug stand, which is currently on Kickstarter.

The Turtlebug consists of two tripods along with one horizontal support pole, the latter connected to the former at either end by glass-reinforced nylon hubs. Those hubs also incorporate hooks, from which the hammock is hung.

Both the tripods and the pole are composed of sections of 6000-series aluminum alloy with shock cords running through them. Those cords allow all of the sections to stay linked together, even when they're folded down and stuffed into a backpack or whatnot. That folded bundle measures 20 inches (508 mm) long.

Setting up is just a matter of pulling the bundle out of the pack, holding it by the hubs, then shaking it into the form of the stand. According to Yobogear, only the inner two legs of each tripod support the full weight of the hammock and user. The outer leg of each pod acts more like a stabilizing strut, keeping the stand from shifting its footing as the user shifts their weight.

The Camping model Yobogear

The Turtlebug is actually being offered in four sizes, namely the Chair (for sittin' around), the Lounger (for lyin' around), the Mini (for small children) and the Camper, which can accommodate camping hammocks up to 11 feet (335 cm) in length – that version also features a rainfly attachment system.

Depending on the model, the Turtlebug tips the scales at 12 to 18 lb (5 to 8 kg) and can support a user/hammock weight of 300 to 500 lb (136 to 227 kg).

Pledges range from US$165 for the Mini (planned retail $125) up to $450 for a complete Camping package that includes a rainfly, hammock underquilt, and hammock with zip-on bug screen (retail $560).

The Turtlebug is demonstrated in the following video.

Turtlebug Hammock Stand

