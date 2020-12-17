© 2020 New Atlas
Photography

Ilford brings back the point-and-shoot 35mm film camera

By Ben Coxworth
December 17, 2020
Ilford brings back the point-a...
The Ilford Sprite 35-II, in its two color choices
The Ilford Sprite 35-II, in its two color choices
View 1 Image
The Ilford Sprite 35-II, in its two color choices
1/1
The Ilford Sprite 35-II, in its two color choices

Back in the heyday of analog point-and-shoot cameras, the better-quality models used 35mm film. Ilford's Sprite 35 was one of the classics, and it's now being reintroduced – sort of – in the form of the Sprite 35-II.

The reusable camera is aimed at younger and/or newer photographers who wish to experiment with 35mm film, but who don't want to deal with a lot of manual settings right off the bat. Ordinarily, such photogs might go with a cheap recyclable camera that couldn't be reloaded, or they'd take their chances with a used 35mm camera. There are also a few 35mm SLRs still being made, but they're a pretty expensive way to go for people who are just giving the format a try.

The Sprite 35-II can be loaded with any brand of ISO 200 or 400 35mm film (color or black-and-white), which is manually advanced one shot at a time using a thumb lever, then rewound once the roll is used up. It has a fixed shutter speed of 1/120th of a second, a single-element f9 fixed-focus 31mm lens, and a built-in flash.

As far as the more basic specs go, the camera weighs 122 grams (4.3 oz), has an ABS plastic body, and is powered by a single AAA alkaline battery. And that's pretty much all that can be said about it – which is the basic idea, as it's intended to be simple.

The Sprite 35-II should be available beginning next month (in color choices of black or black/silver), priced at US$34.95. Potential buyers who are interested in getting artsy might want to also check out some of the quirky 35mm cameras offered by Lomography.

Source: Ilford via Inside Imaging

Tags

PhotographyFilm CamerasPoint and Shoot
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More