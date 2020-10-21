Panoramic film camera features a liquid-filled lens

Back in 1859, British photographer Thomas Sutton created a camera with a unique water-filled lens – it allowed for some interesting effects. Low-fi camera company Lomography has replicated that lens, and included it in a 35-mm panoramic film camera.

First of all, it should be noted that Lomography first announced its "Sutton lens module" last year. At the time, though, it was part of a kit for building a cardboard-bodied camera that used medium-format film.

By contrast, the new (and long-named) HydroChrome Sutton's Panoramic Belair Camera has a fully-assembled plastic body, and it shoots panoramic photos on regular 35-mm film. The images go right to the outside edges of that film, so the sprocket holes are actually part of the shot. And yes, it comes with an 80-mm Sutton lens.

Utilizing a built-in tube/valve and an included syringe, users can fill that lens with plain old clear water, plus they can experiment with suggested liquids such as tea or coffee, or diluted paint, soya milk or detergent – different liquids will create different effects.

An example of the type of photos taken by the camera Lomography

The lens is fixed-focus and fixed-aperture, although users can choose between a total of five f-stops by swapping in four interchangeable aperture plates. Shutter speed on the camera is limited to 1/100th and a bulb setting (where the shutter stays open as long as the release button is held down).

The HydroChrome Sutton's Panoramic Belair Camera can be preordered now for US$79, via the link below.

Source: Lomography