Lomography marks 180th anniversary of first Petzval lens

By Paul Ridden
February 06, 2020
The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is raising production funds on Kickstarter
The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is compatible with Nikon F and Canon EF mount cameras
The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign to raise production funds
The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is available in brass satin (shown), black painted brass and black anodized aluminum finishes
Lomography says that the optic design employed in this new portrait lens provides "velvety watercolor Bokeh when shot wide open"
The launch of the Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens marks the 180th anniversary of Joseph Petzval's first portrait lens
Movie-makers can make focus and f-stop adjustments while recording video
The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is raising production funds on Kickstarter
When images are captured through smaller apertures, photographers can expect razor sharpness across the frame
Lomography has been celebrating the legacy of Joseph Petzval since 2013, when the first reinvention of a 19th century portrait lens was launched. We went hands-on the following year, and others have followed since. The 80.5-mm f/1.9 MKII marks the 180th anniversary of Petzval's first portrait lens.

Like the glass before it, Lomography's latest addition to its Petzval Art Lens family is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign to raise production funds. It's an appreciative nod to the genius of mathematician, inventor, and physicist Joseph Petzval – who created a portrait lens highly regarded for the sharpness, color saturation and beautiful Bokeh background effect.

Lomography says that the optic design employed in this new portrait lens provides "velvety watercolor Bokeh when shot wide open." But when images are captured through smaller apertures, photographers can expect razor sharpness across the frame. Movie-makers are treated to a helicoid focusing mechanism and stopless aperture diaphragm that allow for focus and f-stop adjustments while recording video. Users can insert different-shaped aperture plates too, to help with creativity.

The Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens is compatible with Nikon F and Canon EF mount cameras

It's available in Nikon F and Canon EF mounts and comes in brass satin, black painted brass and black anodized aluminum finishes. An Advanced Bokeh Control Edition is also planned, which will feature a dedicated Bokeh Control ring to adjust the swirl over seven levels.

Pledges for the Lomography Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens on Kickstarter start at US$290, quite a saving on the estimated retail price of $449. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to begin in June. The video below has more.

New Petzval 80.5 mm f/1.9 MKII SLR Art Lens

Source: Lomography

Paul Ridden
