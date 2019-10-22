© 2019 New Atlas
Digital Cameras

Cardboard camera kit comes with liquid-filled lens

By Paul Ridden
October 22, 2019
Cardboard camera kit comes wit...
The LomoMod No. 1 medium-format camera with Sutton liquid-filled lens out front
The LomoMod No. 1 medium-format camera with Sutton liquid-filled lens out front
View 7 Images
Sample photo using lemon-colored liquid in the Sutton lens
1/7
Sample photo using lemon-colored liquid in the Sutton lens
Sample photo using peach juice in the Sutton lens
2/7
Sample photo using peach juice in the Sutton lens
Camera components are slotted together without the need for screws or glue
3/7
Camera components are slotted together without the need for screws or glue
The LomoMod No. 1 medium-format camera with Sutton liquid-filled lens out front
4/7
The LomoMod No. 1 medium-format camera with Sutton liquid-filled lens out front
The kit comes with 11 sheets of cardboard cutouts, an aperture plates set, an aperture and shutter module and a Sutton lens module
5/7
The kit comes with 11 sheets of cardboard cutouts, an aperture plates set, an aperture and shutter module and a Sutton lens module
Lomography says that the use of cardboard allows for "versatility and potential for endless possible modifications"
6/7
Lomography says that the use of cardboard allows for "versatility and potential for endless possible modifications"
The Sutton lens can be filled with colored liquid using a syringe
7/7
The Sutton lens can be filled with colored liquid using a syringe

Champions of non-digital photography Lomography has launched a build-it-yourself kit for a cardboard medium-format camera which comes with a lens that you can fill with colored liquid to create a photographic unique feel.

The cardboard camera comes flat-packed as 11 sheets of cutouts inspired by origami and Sashimono carpentry, an aperture plates set for increased quirkiness, an aperture and shutter module (so you can shoot in normal and bulb modes) and a Sutton lens module. The laser-cut cardboard pieces slot together without needing screws or glue and Lomography says that the use of cardboard allows for "versatility and potential for endless possible modifications."

The Sutton lens is named after Thomas Sutton, an English photographer who created a quirky panoramic camera in 1859 that featured a water-filled lens which focused the image onto a curved plate.

The Sutton lens can be filled with colored liquid using a syringe
The Sutton lens can be filled with colored liquid using a syringe

The liquid-filled lens that's assembled as part of the LomoMod No. 1 system has two tubes protruding from the side. These can be separated at the joint and pumped with orange juice, food coloring, cold black coffee or any other colored liquid to "produce a whole variety of effects and deviations" in photographs captured by the DIY camera.

The lens has a focal length of 80 mm, a maximum aperture of f/11 and rocks a manual focus ring. And it could even be adapted to fit other camera bodies.

The LomoMod No. 1 camera kit is up for pre-order now for US$59, with shipping expected to start in early November.

Product page: LomoMod No. 1

Tags

Digital CamerasFilm CamerasDIYLomographyPhotography
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More