For some photographers, there's still nothing that matches shooting on good ol' 35mm film. In order to do so, though, they often have to take their chances with a second-hand camera. It was with this in mind that a team led by British photographer Laurence Von Thomas created the Reflex. According to him, it's "the first newly designed manual SLR system in over 25 years" – and it has a few interesting tricks up its sleeve.

At first glance, the magnesium alloy-bodied Reflex looks a lot like the classic utilitarian cameras that inspired it. Its onboard controls are pretty much limited to a shutter speed/ISO dial and a shutter release button, with aperture and focus located on the lens as usual.

One of its clever features, however, is a removable film back. Loaded with any one type of 35mm film, that back can be pulled off mid-shoot (in broad daylight), and swapped with another back containing a different type of 35mm film.

Additionally, the Reflex allows users to not just swap lenses, but to swap between different lens mounts. This means that if someone has a bunch of old Nikon F-series lenses, for instance, they can use them if they get that mount. Other available mounts include ones for Olympus OM, Canon FD and Pentax PK.

And while the Reflex does have a built-in flash, it also has a continuous LED light, for situations where that type of lighting is more appropriate. There's additionally a mounting location for a hot shoe, allowing an external flash to be used.

Finally, the camera is Bluetooth-enabled. The idea there is that users could use an app on a paired smartphone to track which settings they used for which shots.