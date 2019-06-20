This is within the window that Gondwana was forming, so perhaps the two stories are linked. Plate tectonics could have first caused the Snowball Earth state, then later released CO2 slowly until it warmed up, ending the ice age. Melting ice and weathering rock wash more nutrients into the oceans for photosynthesizing organisms, who are also enjoying the extra CO2. They give off more oxygen, which paves the way for an explosion of oxygen-requiring life to evolve.