Obsbot Tail keeps you in the frame as you move around
If you want to capture video footage with yourself in the shot, you can plonk a smartphone on the end of really long selfie stick, instruct your camera drone to follow you around or get someone else to handle the filming. Now China's Remo Technology has launched a new videocam at CES 2019 in Las Vegas that uses AI to keep moving subjects in the shot at all times.
Whether you're tricking out at a skate park, busting moves in a dance hall or making the next viral cute kid or puppy video, you just need to position the Obsbot Tail so it has a decent view, tap the subject on the companion app's live feed and set it off.
The 7.3 x 3.3 inch (185 x 83 mm) tube-shaped camera has an optical zoom lens and is mounted to its own 3-axis motorized gimbal. A sensor strip out front keep track of the subject while the Tail captures 4K UHD video at 60 frames per second in life-like HDR10 quality or 12 megapixel stills.
Remo has cooked some artificial intelligence smarts into the camera's HiSilicon Hi3559A processing brains, and users can leverage a host of AI-driven filming modes to control exactly how shots are composed. More than 20 camera movements and functions can be set up in the mobile app and the company says that gestures can be programmed in that will trigger certain camera functions when the sensors pick them up.
"We've worked with dozens of dance groups, street sports teams and vloggers to design a camera that can truly capture movement," said Remo's Bo Liu. "We hope that with Obsbot Tail, people can enjoy the freedom of expressing their creativity through videos, without the hassle of getting help from others, or having to endure the complex process of setting up or adjusting a camera."
That's about all the available information at the moment. The Obsbot Tail is set to make a production bid on Kickstarter next week. We'll up date this article once more details are known.
Source: Remo Technology
