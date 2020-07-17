© 2020 New Atlas
Carbon fiber exoskeleton is the latest to boost worker safety

By Ben Coxworth
July 17, 2020
The new version of the Cray X is designed to support the wearer's lower back as they lift heavy loads
The Cray X can be used with the company's augmented reality Cray Visor
The new version of the Cray X is designed to support the wearer's lower back as they lift heavy loads
More and more, workplaces are using assistive exoskeletons to protect their employees from injury. One of the newest, the 4th-generation version of German Bionic's Cray X, features a lightweight carbon fiber frame.

Typically worn over the clothing on the torso (or even the whole body), industrial assistive exoskeletons incorporate electric motors – or sometimes just springs – that augment the wearer's muscle power as they lift items, reach up, squat, or perform other physically demanding tasks.

The 4th-gen Cray X is no different, utilizing two servo motors to offset lifted loads of up to 28 kg (62 lb). In doing so, it's claimed to protect the user's lower back from excessive strain. Power is supplied by a removable lithium battery pack, which should reportedly be good for eight hours of runtime per charge.

The new exoskeleton is also compatible with the Internet of Things, allowing it to be wirelessly linked to the infrastructure of "smart factories," and to automatically receive over-the-air firmware updates. It can additionally be used with the company's augmented reality Cray Visor, which overlays a head-up display on the wearer's view of the task at hand.

German Bionic is now offering the 4th-gen Cray X on a subscription model to corporate clients, with rates starting at €699 (about US$794) per month.

Source: German Bionic

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
