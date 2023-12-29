Unitree enters the humanoid robot marketplace, with the bipedal H1

It was just this week that we told you about Unitree's latest quadruped robot, the B2. Well, the Chinese company has also announced its first-ever humanoid bipedal robot, the Unitree H1.

With a planned price tag of under US$90,000, the H1 is intended to rival other humanoid bots such as those made by Tesla, Figure and Agility Robotics. As far as basic specs go, it stands 1,805 mm tall (71 in), weighs about 47 kg (104 lb) and can carry a payload of up to 30 kg (66 lb).

Joints in the hip, knee and ankle give each leg a total of five degrees of freedom, while joints in the shoulder and elbow give each arm a total of four degrees. Unitree's own M107 motors deliver 360 Nm (266 lb ft) of torque at each joint. Flexible fingers are reportedly in the works.

So, is the cool T-shirt included? Unitree

The H1 is able to "see" its surroundings in 360 degrees via a head-mounted Intel RealSense D435i depth-sensing camera and a Livox MID360 LiDAR module. Dual Intel Core i7-1265U microprocessors analyze the real-time output from those cameras, allowing the robot to walk over uneven terrain at a speed of over 1.5 meters (4.9 ft) per second. Unitree estimates that it should be able to run at up to 5 meters (16 ft) per second – that's 4.5 km/h, or 3.4 mph.

Power is provided by a removable 15-Ah (864-Wh) lithium battery. There's no word on runtime.

You can see a prototype Unitree H1 walking around while withstanding multiple kicks, in the video below. The company says that it should be commercially available in anywhere from three to 10 years.

