Boxx system trains you to box, while tracking your punches

Boxing training is a great workout for boxers and non-boxers alike. That said, if you're training at home, it can be difficult to track your performance and stay motivated. That's where the Boxx system is designed to come in.

At the heart of the British-designed setup is a pair of accelerometer-equipped Tracker modules. One of these is worn on each hand, in a pouch that is wrapped around the base of each of the user's boxing gloves. Third-party gloves can be used, although Boxx-specific gloves are available as an optional extra.

The Trackers are synced via Bluetooth to a subscription-based app on the user's mobile device, in which an on-camera coach guides them through various boxing workouts. As the user follows along, the Trackers count their punches, plus they record the user's punching type, speed and power. That data is displayed on the app screen in real time, plus it's saved for tracking one's performance over time.

One USB charge of each Tracker's lithium battery should reportedly be good for two to three hours of runtime.

The Boxx Trackers (middle) can be used with third-party or system-specific gloves Boxx

And while the Trackers and the app can be used on their own, they can also be combined with an optional Boxx punching "bag." This device features a weighted, wheeled base, on top of which is a spring-loaded padded cylindrical section. It's being offered in four colors, in fabric choices of a cotton blend or vegan leather.

Should you be interested, Boxx is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of £111 (about US$151) will get you a package that includes a pair of Trackers and pouch wraps, along with six months free access to the app. If you want a kit that includes a punching bag, it'll be £548 ($743). The planned retail prices of the two packages are £169 and £799 ($229 and $1,083), respectively. After the free period, the app will cost £20 ($27) per month.

The Boxx system is demonstrated in the video below.

Boxx | Bringing the Boxing Studio Home

Sources: Kickstarter, Boxx

