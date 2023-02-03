© 2023 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Rustic tiny house has a spacious interior and a balcony up top

By Adam Williams
February 03, 2023
Rustic tiny house has a spacious interior and a balcony up top
As its name suggests, Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home measures 30 x 10 ft (9.1 x 3 m), which means it's around 2 ft (0.6 m) wider than most tiny houses we cover
As its name suggests, Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home measures 30 x 10 ft (9.1 x 3 m), which means it's around 2 ft (0.6 m) wider than most tiny houses we cover
View 15 Images
As its name suggests, Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home measures 30 x 10 ft (9.1 x 3 m), which means it's around 2 ft (0.6 m) wider than most tiny houses we cover
1/15
As its name suggests, Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home measures 30 x 10 ft (9.1 x 3 m), which means it's around 2 ft (0.6 m) wider than most tiny houses we cover
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
2/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is based on a triple-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features a small balcony area that will be primarily used by the owner's visiting grandchildren
3/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features a small balcony area that will be primarily used by the owner's visiting grandchildren
The owner of Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home plans to eventually install a slide onto the balcony area
4/15
The owner of Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home plans to eventually install a slide onto the balcony area
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home has generous glazing, including a large porthole-style window in the living room
5/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home has generous glazing, including a large porthole-style window in the living room
The interior decor in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is rustic and features stone effect and wood
6/15
The interior decor in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is rustic and features stone effect and wood
The kitchen in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home includes a four-burner propane-powered stove
7/15
The kitchen in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home includes a four-burner propane-powered stove
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features useful kick drawers for storing bits and pieces
8/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features useful kick drawers for storing bits and pieces
The kitchen in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home includes a handy pull-out cutting board
9/15
The kitchen in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home includes a handy pull-out cutting board
The bathroom features a flushing toilet, sink, and corner shower, as well as some storage space and a washing machine and dryer
10/15
The bathroom features a flushing toilet, sink, and corner shower, as well as some storage space and a washing machine and dryer
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features a storage-integrated staircase
11/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home features a storage-integrated staircase
The balcony area in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is accessed from the loft bedroom
12/15
The balcony area in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home is accessed from the loft bedroom
The balcony area in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home looks very small but will be used primarily by children
13/15
The balcony area in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home looks very small but will be used primarily by children
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home's loft bedroom includes a bed and some storage space
14/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home's loft bedroom includes a bed and some storage space
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home's main bedroom includes a double bed and a home office area
15/15
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home's main bedroom includes a double bed and a home office area
View gallery - 15 images

MitchCraft Tiny Homes, which recently completed a very compact model, has also put the finishing touches to another towable dwelling that's far larger. Named Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home, it features a distinctive rustic exterior design and has a roomy interior layout that includes a home office area, two bedrooms, and even boasts a small balcony.

As its name suggests, Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home measures 30 x 10 ft (9.1 x 3 m), which means it's around 2 ft (0.6 m) wider than most tiny houses we cover and will need a permit to tow in the US. This extra space doesn't sound like a lot, but every inch matters when you're dealing with tiny houses.

The exterior's rustic styling continues inside, which has generous glazing, most notably a large porthole-style window. Visitors enter into a living room area, which contains a small sofa, a removable table, and an electric fireplace. The kitchen is adjacent and looks quite spacious, with a four-burner propane-powered stove, oven, microwave, a fridge/freezer, sink and lots of cabinetry, including a pull out cutting table and kick drawers.

The bathroom is next to the kitchen and has a separate washer and dryer, a flushing toilet, and a shower, plus yet more storage space.

Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home has generous glazing, including a large porthole-style window in the living room
Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home has generous glazing, including a large porthole-style window in the living room

There are two bedrooms in Lisa's 30 x 10 Tiny Home. The master bedroom is downstairs and accessed by a sliding door near the living room. This has lots of headroom for standing upright and hosts a double bed and storage space, as well as the small desk area/home office.

The guest bedroom is at the opposite side of the home, near the bathroom, and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase. This is a typical loft-style bedroom with a low ceiling, a bed and some storage space, and opens onto the balcony. The balcony itself looks very small but will be used primarily by the owner's visiting grandchildren and the owner even plans to add a fun slide for the kids.

We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!