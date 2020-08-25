© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny glamping shelter can hit the road and run off-the-grid

By Adam Williams
August 25, 2020
Tiny glamping shelter can hit ...
Pinea Mobile is best thought of as a bedroom on wheels and it doesn't contain a bathroom or kitchen
Pinea Mobile is best thought of as a bedroom on wheels and it doesn't contain a bathroom or kitchen
Pinea Mobile is part-built using sustainably-sourced wood
Pinea Mobile is part-built using sustainably-sourced wood
Pinea Mobile's interior includes a double bed, a small dining table, and a storage area
Pinea Mobile's interior includes a double bed, a small dining table, and a storage area
Pinea Mobile is best thought of as a bedroom on wheels and it doesn't contain a bathroom or kitchen
Pinea Mobile is best thought of as a bedroom on wheels and it doesn't contain a bathroom or kitchen
Pinea Mobile has a total floorspace of 8.86 sq m (95 sq ft)
Pinea Mobile has a total floorspace of 8.86 sq m (95 sq ft)
Pinea Mobile is very open to the elements, though a mosquito net is installed to keep out creepy-crawlies
Pinea Mobile is very open to the elements, though a mosquito net is installed to keep out creepy-crawlies
Pinea Mobile is topped by a green roof and a solar panel array
Pinea Mobile is topped by a green roof and a solar panel array
Pinea Mobile's roof includes a rainwater collection system with a simple filter made from recycled cork
Pinea Mobile's roof includes a rainwater collection system with a simple filter made from recycled cork
Pinea Mobile is best suited as a glamping solution or perhaps an additional bedroom for guests
Pinea Mobile is best suited as a glamping solution or perhaps an additional bedroom for guests
The Pinea Mobile model pictured is currently situated in a vineyard near Barcelona, Spain
The Pinea Mobile model pictured is currently situated in a vineyard near Barcelona, Spain
Pinea Mobile's solar panel is 50-watts, which is enough to power its lighting and charge a couple of smartphones
Pinea Mobile's solar panel is 50-watts, which is enough to power its lighting and charge a couple of smartphones
Designed by Spain's ERA Architects, the Pinea Mobile is a stripped-down shelter – essentially a bedroom on wheels – measuring just 4.50 x 1.97 m (14.7 x 6.5 ft) inside. The simple dwelling is currently used for glamping and runs off-the-grid with solar power.

The Pinea Mobile is based on a double-axle trailer and is constructed using sustainably-sourced wood and recycled cork. Its fabric facade is water resistant and there's also a mosquito net installed to keep out creepy-crawlies.

Its roof sports a 50-W solar panel and some greenery that's meant to offer insulation. The solar panel is hooked up to a battery array and provides enough juice for visitors to charge their smartphones and run the interior lighting. The roof is also connected to a rainwater harvesting system that has a simple filter made of old corks and can hold up to 100 liters (26 gal). The captured rainwater is used to irrigate the greenery up on the roof.

Pinea Mobile has a total floorspace of 8.86 sq m (95 sq ft)
Pinea Mobile has a total floorspace of 8.86 sq m (95 sq ft)

Inside, there's roughly 8.86 sq m (95 sq ft) of floorspace available which is really small and puts it at around the same footprint as the Acorn tiny house. Thanks to those fabric walls opening up to the outside, it doesn't look as cramped in there as you might expect. Of course it also doesn't offer much protection from the elements, which should be fine in balmy Spain but might not be such a good fit for rainy Scotland, for example.

The interior contains a double bed, plus a dining table and chairs, and a small storage unit – and that's it. Unlike the somewhat similar LumiPod, there's no bathroom inside so when nature calls, you either make for the nearest bush or find a bathroom at the glampsite. There's no kitchen either, underlining that this thing is really meant as a glamping pod or second bedroom, rather than a full-time tiny house.

ERA Architects is selling the Pinea Mobile to boutique hotels, glamping destinations, country houses, etc, though we've no word on its cost.

If you'd like to stay in one yourself, the model pictured is currently situated in a vineyard near Barcelona, Spain, and available to rent on Airbnb, at €97 (around US$115) per night, including access to bathroom and other facilities nearby.

Source: ERA Architects

