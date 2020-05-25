LumiPod micro cabin maximizes the view

Originally unveiled by French firm Lumicene last year , the first LumiPod models have now been completed. The tiny retreat, which is definitely best suited for glamping or as a weekender rather than a full-time home, is fronted by operable curved glazing that frames the view and ensures lots of daylight enters inside.

The LumiPod pictured measures 18 sq m (193 sq ft) and is envisioned as a simple hotel room-like getaway, though it can also measure up to 36 sq m (387 sq ft) and be fitted with a kitchenette and wood-burning stove if it's going to be used more like a cabin.

The LumiPod is fronted by curved glazing which is operable and opens up the cabin to the outside Kevin Dolmaire

It's located in a forest in the French Alps at an altitude of 1,000 m (3,280 ft) and was transported to the site in sections and assembled in two days. Its exterior is finished in Douglas fir that has been charred using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning wood to preserve it and protect it from insects.

The interior (such as it is) is finished in oak, and most of the available floorspace is taken up by the bedroom area. Behind the bedroom's dividing wall lies a small technical room with a hot water heater and wiring, while nearby is a bathroom with shower, sink, and toilet. An air-conditioning unit keeps the cabin a comfortable temperature. At present, the LumiPod must be connected to a mains hookup, but Lumicene told us it's working on a fully off-grid version.

The LumiPod's exterior is finished in Douglas fir that has been charred following the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning wood to preserve it Kevin Dolmaire

Orders are now open for the LumiPod in Europe, and Lumicene aims to make it available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand soon. We've reached out to the firm for confirmation on pricing and will update this story when we hear back.