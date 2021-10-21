© 2021 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Tatamel electric motorbike folds down to sit beneath a desk

By Ben Coxworth
October 21, 2021
The Icoma Tatamel Bike, opened up for riding and folded down for storage
The Tatamel Bike features a full LED lighting system
The Tatamel Bike, ready to go under what appears to be a matching desk
The Tatamel Bike features features front and rear suspension
Once folded for storage, the Tatamel Bike measures 700 by 680 by 260 mm (27.6 by 26.8 by 10.2 in)
Although an electric motorbike might be a fun and economical form of transportation, finding parking for the thing could be problematic. That's where the Tatamel Bike comes in, as it can fit beneath a desk when folded.

Developed by Japanese startup Icoma, the Tatamel currently exists as a fully functioning prototype. The company is planning on taking it into production.

When unfolded for riding, the motorbike measures 1,230 mm long by 1,000 mm tall by 650 mm wide (48.4 by 39.3 by 25.6 in). Its 600-watt motor is powered by 12-Ah lithium-ion-phosphate battery, delivering a top speed of 40 km/h (25 mph) and a maximum range of around 50 km (31 miles). It should be noted that the performance figures are estimates for the final production model.

Once folded for storage, the Tatamel measures 700 by 680 by 260 mm (27.6 by 26.8 by 10.2 in). It can still be rolled along on its front wheel and a rear set of fold-down caster wheels, with the rider pulling it by a hinged handle.

Some of its other features include front and rear suspension (coil spring in the latter), a full LED lighting system, the ability to charge other devices from its battery, and interchangeable side panels for advertising or other signage. According to Icoma, the vehicle is legally classified as a moped (in Japan, at least), so riders should only need a standard driver's license.

There's currently no word on when the Tatamel Bike may be commercially available. For now though, you can watch the prototype in action, in the following Japanese-language video.

「ICOMA タタメルバイク」ティザー映像

Source: Icoma

