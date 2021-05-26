Scotsman electric scooter rolls with 3D-printed carbon fiber unibody

The company behind last year's Superstrata carbon fiber street bike has taken its 3D-printed unibody construction approach to the world of electric mobility for the Scotsman e-scooter, which can roll up to a top speed of 45 mph and for up to 70 miles per charge.

The Scotsman's frame, handlebar, stem and baseboard are reported to be 3D printed in carbon fiber thermoplastic composite, for a durable ride that's impact resistant, lightweight and can be customized to an owner's height, weight, arm and leg lengths, and riding position.

"In designing the Scotsman, we wanted to elevate the scooter experience to a sophisticated alternative means of transportation that appeals to the urban professional commuting to work as much as the performance geek who wants the latest in electric mobility," said Josh Morenstein of Branch Creative, the studio behind the e-scooter's design. "Being able to 3D print in continuous carbon fiber composite enabled us to pursue designs not otherwise possible in other materials and fabrication techniques."

The electric kickscooter is actually being offered as three variants. The 40-lb (18-kg) Scotsman 500 rolls with two 250-W motors and two 500-Wh batteries for a top speed of 19 mph (30 km/h), 17-degree gradient-climbing capabilities, and a per-charge range of 70 miles (112 km).

The Scotsman 1000 also weighs in at 40 lb but comes with two 500-W motors and two 500-Wh batteries for up to 31 mph (50 km/h), 20-degree gradients, and 70 miles per charge.

The 3D-printing process allows the makers to custom produce each Scotsman to a buyer's height, weight, arm and leg lengths, and riding position Sonny Vu

And the big daddy of the family is the 44-lb (20-kg) Scotsman 2000, which as you might have worked out by now, rocks two 1,000-W motors for a top speed of 45 mph (73 km/h) and 27-degree hill climbs. The batteries here are 550-Wh each for a per-charge range of up to 70 miles.

All models sport a thumb throttle, removable battery packs beneath the baseboard, dual regenerative braking and a disc brake too, an LCD display that shows ride and trip info, LED front and rear lighting, 10-inch air-filled tube tires, integrated GPS and cellular connection, cooked-in Bluetooth, and a front-facing dashcam is included as well.

The kickscooter can be folded in two to fit in the trunk of a car or carried on public transport. Turn-by-turn navigation is promised, along with a mobile app integration for unlocking the Scotsman as the rider approaches, as well as offering such things as route planning and live tracking.

The company says that the first two working prototypes have been completed just this month, and an Indiegogo has now been launched as a pre-order campaign (though there is always a risk with crowdfunding platforms, and the Superstrata road bike has yet to ship).

Pledges for the Scotsman 500 start at US$1,399, the 1000 comes in at $1,599, and the 2000 at $1,999. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December.

Source: Indiegogo