Yadea e-scoots the daily commute with the KS6 Pro

Chinese e-mobility multinational Yadea has launched a brand new D2C webstore, and one of the first products to land is the KS6 Pro folding electric kickscoot featuring a 34-mile battery, top speed of 18.6 mph and a triple braking system.

Yadea says that it's the largest two-wheel electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, selling emotos, sit-down e-scoots, ebikes and electric kickscooters in more than 90 countries around the globe. Its latest motorized kickscoot is aimed at "young to middle-aged urban commuters who are environmentally conscious and value convenience, style and fun."

The KS6 Pro sports a 500-W hub motor that peaks at 800 watts for a top speed of 18.6 mph (30 km/h), and hill-climbing capabilities up to a 20% incline. Its 550.8-Wh battery is reported to have enough juice for up to 34 miles (55 km) of riding per charge, though not at full tilt.

All in, the KS6 Pro electric kickscooter tips the scales at 47.6 lb Yadea

The aviation-grade aluminum-alloy frame is designed to accommodate up to 242 lb (110 kg) load capacity on its non-slip deck, and the e-scoot measures 47 x 20.5 x 49.5 in (1,192 x 522 x 1,257 mm) when ready to ride, with the height reduced to 23.8 in (604 mm) when the handlebar is folded down for between-ride transport.

A simple color LED display has been integrated into the handlebar stem for key metrics at a glance. There's Bluetooth connectivity for ride data, cruise control and navigation via a smartphone app. And front suspension plus 10-inch self-healing tubeless tires with anti-skid treads should help smooth out uneven terrain.

The KS6 Pro electric kickscooter features lighting front and back for daytime visibility or after-dark riding Yadea

The electric kickscooter benefits from a triple braking system made up of a drum brake to the front, disc brake at the back plus motor braking, and Yadea has forced its latest ride to endure "43 rigorous durability tests" including vibration, drop and impact to ensure "its long-lasting performance and resistance to corrosion."

The KS6 Pro is available now via the company's new direct-to-consumer webstore for US$899.

Product page: KS6 Pro