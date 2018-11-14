The breakthrough came from of a team of experts from international conservation charity The Zoological Society of London (ZSL), London's Natural History Museum, and the American Museum of Natural History in New York. They were able to obtain a DNA sample from fossils uncovered in a Jamaican cave. This is the first time that DNA has been successfully extracted from an extinct Caribbean primate, giving important insights into the evolution of this creature. They were also able to demonstrate that monkeys must have colonized the Caribbean more than once given the date of the split between Xenothrix and other titi monkeys.