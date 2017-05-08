Nortons and more Nortons – fans could view more than three dozen different bikes at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering (Credit: Aaron Heinrich / New Atlas)

The average motorcycle show attendee in the United States has gotten used to events that feature a range of chopped, bobbed, lowered and chromed out V-twins that mostly wear the Harley Davidson badge. Then there's the Quail Motorcycle Gathering, where the bikes and the crowd are far more diverse – and we were there.

Heading into its ninth year, the event held at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California has become synonymous with beautifully restored classic and vintage bikes, and a growing number of customs – the latter being more in line with the current retro modern combination, and an occasional model thrown in that defies description.

It may be one of the few places (other than a museum) where you'll find a 1937 Indian Chief, a Britten V1000 competition bike, and a 1957 Mondial in the same show.

Over 300 bikes were on display – most of them belonging to individual collectors – and were included in a judging process that picked a first and second place winner in multiple categories. As Gordon McCall, the show's co-founder, said about only picking first and second, "No one brags about third place."

Each year the event has a different theme, and this year it was all about Norton. With well over three dozen different Nortons on display, fans of the marque had plenty to gush over, including a featherbed frame on proper display.

Below is a complete list of the show winners. Check out the photo gallery for shots of many of the bikes that were on display.

Best of Show

1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Double Overhead Cam

Spirit of The Quail Award

1948 Triumph T100 Tiger

50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando

1968 Norton Fastback

Industry Award

2015 Prototype Fuller Moto Motus Naked

Innovation Award

1991 BMW Alpha

Design and Style Award

1975 Moto Guzzi 850T

HVA Preservation Award

1942 Indian Pre-War Big Base Scout

The Cycle World Tour Award

1980 Suzuki GS1000S

Significance in Racing Award

1995 Britten V1000 #10

Why We Ride Award

1978 Yamaha XS750

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award

1983 Honda Factory RS 750 Flat Tracker

Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Class Award

1971 NYPD Lambretta LI150 Special

Antique 1st Place

1918 BSA Model H

American 1st Place

1937 Indian Chief

American 2nd Place

1914 Jefferson Board Track Racer

British 1st Place

1939 Brough Superior SS100

British 2nd Place

1936 Vincent HRD Comet

Italian 1st Place

1959 Moto Parilla 99 Olimpia

Italian 2nd Place

1967 Benelli Custom

Japanese 1st Place

1976 Yamaha XT500C

Japanese 2nd Place



1969 Honda CB750 Factory Police Special

Other European 1st Place

1976 Hercules W2000 Wankel

Other European 2nd Place

1969 BMW R60/2

Competition Off Road 1st Place

1975 Husqvarna 360 Flat Tracker

Competition On Road 1st Place

1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Double Overhead Cam

Custom/Modified 1st Place

1958 Triumph Tiger

Custom/Modified 2nd Place

1968 BSA Thunderbolt