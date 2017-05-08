In photos: Classics and customs at the Quail Motorcycle GatheringView gallery - 93 images
The average motorcycle show attendee in the United States has gotten used to events that feature a range of chopped, bobbed, lowered and chromed out V-twins that mostly wear the Harley Davidson badge. Then there's the Quail Motorcycle Gathering, where the bikes and the crowd are far more diverse – and we were there.
Heading into its ninth year, the event held at the Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel Valley, California has become synonymous with beautifully restored classic and vintage bikes, and a growing number of customs – the latter being more in line with the current retro modern combination, and an occasional model thrown in that defies description.
It may be one of the few places (other than a museum) where you'll find a 1937 Indian Chief, a Britten V1000 competition bike, and a 1957 Mondial in the same show.
Over 300 bikes were on display – most of them belonging to individual collectors – and were included in a judging process that picked a first and second place winner in multiple categories. As Gordon McCall, the show's co-founder, said about only picking first and second, "No one brags about third place."
Each year the event has a different theme, and this year it was all about Norton. With well over three dozen different Nortons on display, fans of the marque had plenty to gush over, including a featherbed frame on proper display.
Below is a complete list of the show winners. Check out the photo gallery for shots of many of the bikes that were on display.
Best of Show
1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Double Overhead Cam
Spirit of The Quail Award
1948 Triumph T100 Tiger
50th Anniversary of the Norton Commando
1968 Norton Fastback
Industry Award
2015 Prototype Fuller Moto Motus Naked
Innovation Award
1991 BMW Alpha
Design and Style Award
1975 Moto Guzzi 850T
HVA Preservation Award
1942 Indian Pre-War Big Base Scout
The Cycle World Tour Award
1980 Suzuki GS1000S
Significance in Racing Award
1995 Britten V1000 #10
Why We Ride Award
1978 Yamaha XS750
AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Heritage Award
1983 Honda Factory RS 750 Flat Tracker
Extraordinary Bicycles/Scooter Class Award
1971 NYPD Lambretta LI150 Special
Antique 1st Place
1918 BSA Model H
American 1st Place
1937 Indian Chief
American 2nd Place
1914 Jefferson Board Track Racer
British 1st Place
1939 Brough Superior SS100
British 2nd Place
1936 Vincent HRD Comet
Italian 1st Place
1959 Moto Parilla 99 Olimpia
Italian 2nd Place
1967 Benelli Custom
Japanese 1st Place
1976 Yamaha XT500C
Japanese 2nd Place
1969 Honda CB750 Factory Police Special
Other European 1st Place
1976 Hercules W2000 Wankel
Other European 2nd Place
1969 BMW R60/2
Competition Off Road 1st Place
1975 Husqvarna 360 Flat Tracker
Competition On Road 1st Place
1957 Mondial 250 Grand Prix Double Overhead Cam
Custom/Modified 1st Place
1958 Triumph Tiger
Custom/Modified 2nd Place
1968 BSA Thunderbolt