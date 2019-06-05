BIG ideas and innovative design highlighted in this year's Small Project AwardsView gallery - 54 images
Each year, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) honors outstanding projects that are built to a relatively small scale – both in size and cost – with its Small Project Awards. This year highlights a fine selection of architecture, including backcountry toilets, shipping container housing, a starchitect-designed tiny house, a stunning treehouse, and more.
The AIA 2019 Small Project Awards comprises 12 projects split into three categories: projects that cost under US$150,000 total budget, those that cost up to $1.5 million in construction costs, and those that measure under 5,000 sq ft (464 sq m). While the last two may not seem all that small, they are relatively so, at least in comparison to most top-tier architecture awards.
This year's theme is titled "Together we..." and recognizes projects that "engage the idea, and incorporate concepts and elements relating to this theme," according to the AIA. It was intentionally left open-ended to encourage interesting interpretation.
Klein A45 by BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) is a definite standout. The prototype model pictured above is currently located in Upstate New York and will eventually go into production and be made available to purchase.
It has a triangular form inspired by the classic A-frame, offering a maximum ceiling height of 13 ft (4 m) and a total interior floorspace of 183 sq ft (17 sq m). Inside, it includes a wood-burning stove, a kitchen area, a bathroom, and two sleeping areas. It also runs fully off-the-grid and is made from 100 percent recyclable materials.
The Evans Tree House at Garvan Woodland Gardens is also very well done. The beautiful shelter by Modus Studio is nestled in Ouachita Mountain hillside in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Raised on stilts, it features a facade made from 113 individual wooden fins, offering a semi-transparent space for children to play in. The structure was created to provide an interactive educational experience for visiting kids, and to try and encourage them to play in the woods.
Source: AIA
Source: AIA
