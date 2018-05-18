High-profile architecture firms rarely show any interest in the small living movement. However, if this project by the Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is anything to go by, that's a shame. The Danish firm has created a very appealing prefabricated tiny house/cabin that will eventually be made available for purchase.







The tiny dwelling, named A45, was designed by BIG for a new company called Klein, which plans to sell tiny houses made by leading architects, though there's no word yet on when it will be up for sale, nor its price.

The prototype model pictured is currently installed in Upstate New York. It has an interesting triangular form inspired by the classic A-frame that offers a maximum ceiling height of 13 ft (4 m) and a total interior floorspace of 183 sq ft (17 sq m).

Inside, it includes a wood-burning fireplace, a kitchenette and a dining area. There's also a downstairs bed and another loft bedroom reached by ladder. Elsewhere lies a bathroom with shower, sink and toilet. The furniture is high-quality and made by interior design firms like Morsøe, Carl Hansen, and Københavns Møbelsnedkeri.

A45 is assembled on-site from prefabricated modules and consists of recyclable materials, including its timber frame, wall panels, and the triangular floor-to-ceiling glazing. The floor is Douglas Fir, and the home is slightly elevated on four concrete piles.

BIG does make mention of off-grid equipment so we'd guess that some kind of solar power array and a composting toilet will be available, though we've no further information on it yet. There will also be other options on offer for owners to tailor the home to their needs, such as materials and appliances, for example.