The McDonnell-Douglas F-4 Phantom II earned itself many nicknames throughout the Vietnam War, one of which was "the Flying Footlocker" due to its ungainly proportions. Introduced by the US Navy in 1960, it saw plenty of action well into the 1980s. It was one of the first planes to use titanium extensively in its airframe, and it was so powerful compared to the Soviet aircraft of its day that it could power its way in and out of combat more or less at will. A Phantom II flying at Mach 1.2 managed to shoot down a MiG-19 over Thud Ridge in Vietnam in 1972, marking the world's first, and as yet only, supersonic gun kill (Credit: New Atlas/<a href="http://4theriders.com" rel="nofollow">4theriders.com</a>)