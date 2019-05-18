Despite the drama, there was still work to do. The Ascent Stage carried out the same rendezvous procedure that a returning surface mission would use, matching orbits with the Command Module in a maneuver that was so carefully planned that it even took into account keeping the sun out of the astronauts' eyes. Young saw what was left of the LM through the Command Module's sextant at a distance of 161 mi (259 km). Stafford and Cernan locked on with radar as the orbits of the two synched and then the Ascent Stage halted when the two craft were within 26 ft (8 m) of one another. Stafford gave a final burp of the thrusters and Snoopy was home.