On the second day of the mission, the crew was busy running system checks and practicing maneuvering the docked spacecraft through a series of pitches, rolls, and yaws, as well as three more SPS burns to simulate the course corrections that a lunar mission would require. Then, on the third day, the crew opened up the LEM and went inside to power it up, run system and communications checks, then deploy the four landing legs that were folded up during the launch. They then rounded up the day with a five-minute television broadcast to the public back on Earth and fired the LEM descent engine for 372 seconds.