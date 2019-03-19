One of the perks of being the first man on the Moon – aside from securing a place in history that will last as long as anyone pays attention to history – is that you get a free watch. On November 25, 1969, an Astronaut Appreciation Dinner was held in Houston, Texas to honor the crew of Apollo 11, which had landed on the Moon on July 20 of that year. As part of the celebrations, Omega presented the space heroes each with a specially made, limited edition Speedmaster, which was appropriate because the Speedmaster was the watch worn by the astronauts on their historic mission. However, the presentation watches were a bit special.