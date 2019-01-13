However, the Calibre 321 really made its mark when it was installed in the Omega Speedmaster chronograph in 1957 and later the Speedmaster Professional. Then in the 1960s, NASA started soliciting bids from Omega, Rolex, and Breitling for a watch suitable for flight in the Gemini and Apollo missions that was also robust enough to be worn outside a spacesuit during spacewalks and other extravehicular activities.