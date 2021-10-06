Windbreaker tower's design inspired by a German beach chair

Chicago's Studio Gang always comes up with interesting designs for its buildings and its One Delisle is no exception. The remarkable-looking tower will be defined by an eye-catching patterned exterior that's inspired by the unlikeliest of sources: a German beach chair.

The beach chair in question is the Strandkorb, which is popular with German beachgoers and allows them to shelter from the wind while catching the rays. The firm suggests that in a similar way, residents will shelter from the wind on their balconies even in colder weather thanks to the sculpted form of the exterior. This sort of thing is very much in line with Studio Gang's habit of creating unusual design solutions to challenges, like reducing shade for the surrounding areas and maximizing light and views for residents, for example.

"Situated in the prestigious and historic midtown Toronto neighborhood of Yonge and St. Clair, One Delisle embraces the neighborhood's connection to city and to nature," says the firm. "The result is an innovative tower design that allows residents to comfortably enjoy the outdoors year-round. Considering Toronto's four-season weather, the outdoor spaces are protected from the elements by the building's architecture, providing privacy and wind protection and offering panoramic views of the city."

One Delisle will include eight luxurious penthouse residences Jorg Inc

One Delisle will reach a height of 158 m (518 ft) and looks roughly cylindrical in the renders provided, but Studio Gang says it will have 16 sides. The interior of the building will consist of 47 floors, most of which will be occupied by residential space, with a little retail space on the lower floors too. Floors 45 to 47 will host eight luxurious penthouse suites.

The interiors will be arranged around a central kitchen and include high-end materials and features like natural stone fireplaces and glass-enclosed wine cabinets. Amenities for residents will include a zero-edge pool, fitness center and spa, as well as a chef's kitchen and dining room, children's playroom and a 24-hour concierge.

The project is being developed by Slate Asset Management as part of ongoing work in the area, though we've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

Source: Studio Gang