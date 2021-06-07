Studio Gang's One Hundred tower angles for improved light and views

Work has finally been completed on Studio Gang's One Hundred tower in St. Louis, Missouri. The remarkable residential high-rise is defined by an angled exterior that juts outward, creating balcony spaces for some of the residents and maximizing daylight and views inside.

The One Hundred tower is part of Studio Gang's "Solar Carving" series of buildings which includes the 40 Tenth Avenue. However, while the hook with that office tower was that it didn't ruin light and views for surrounding areas, the unusual form of One Hundred – which is arranged into the shape of a leaf – is very much focused on the needs of the residents themselves.

"Four-story tiers are stacked over the height of the tower," explains Studio Gang. "The facade is angled to create generous outdoor spaces on top of each tier, providing terraces for a quarter of the apartments, as well as shared amenity space for the resident community atop the green roof podium. Working to enhance the opportunities provided by the site orientation and environmental forces, the building's leaf-shaped plan and tiered massing maximize its performance, reducing overall energy load and increasing occupant comfort. Each apartment features its own corner living room with double exposures that, in addition to offering panoramic views, enhance the amount and quality of daylight within the units."

One Hundred has a total floorspace of 520,000 sq ft (roughly 48,300 sq m), most of which is taken up by 316 apartments

Sam Fentress

The building reaches a height of 380 ft (115 m) and has a total floorspace of 520,000 sq ft (roughly 48,300 sq m). Most of this is taken up by 316 apartments, with retail space, a green-roofed podium, parking, as well as amenities like a dining room, conference room, swimming pool, gym, games room, and a business lounge, completing the picture.

The residences themselves range between small studio apartments to larger units with three bedrooms. The interiors boast generous glazing and the decor is modern, with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and an open floor plan.

One Hundred is developed by Mac Properties and apartments are now listed for rent.

Source: Studio Gang