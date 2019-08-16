Sculpted facade ensures office tower doesn't block out the sunView gallery - 8 images
As many cities grow with increasing numbers of skyscrapers and high-rises, those closer to the ground can be left in the shade. A striking new building by Studio Gang addresses this with a sculpted facade that doesn't block out the sun for visitors to an adjacent park.
The 10-story office building, named 40 Tenth Avenue, has been in the works for some time. It was first revealed back in 2012 as the Solar Carve Tower and began construction a couple of years ago.
The building is located in New York City's Meatpacking District and contains 160,000 sq ft (14,864 sq m) of office space, with retail space on the ground floor and a terrace area on the roof.
Its most interesting feature is its remarkable glazed facade, which both lends it a unique appearance and is also calculated to match the Sun's path and ensure that visitors to the adjacent High Line, as well as neighboring buildings, are neither left in shade nor have their view obstructed.
"Sculpted by the angles of the Sun, Solar Carve (40 Tenth Ave) explores how shaping architecture in response to solar access and other site-specific criteria can expand its potential to have a positive impact on its environment," says Studio Gang. "Located at the edge of Manhattan between the High Line park and the Hudson River, the building takes its unique form from the geometric relationships between the allowable envelope and the Sun's path.
"In addition to producing a faceted, gem-like facade, this integrated response allows the building to benefit the important public green space of the High Line – privileging light, fresh air, and river views to the public park – while also becoming a new iconic silhouette on the New York skyline."
The loss of sunlight is a ongoing issue in NYC and we're likely to see more tower designs that attempt to mitigate it. Another interesting idea in that vein comes from NBBJ and its shadow-reducing towers, though there are no immediate plans to realize the design.
The project was developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate.
Source: Studio Gang
