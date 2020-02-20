Dutch foldable furniture assembles in 10 minutes

Dutch design firm Malessa Studio has recently revealed its foldable and compact furniture collection, especially designed for students and renters who frequently move homes. Following in the footsteps of IKEA's Råvaror collection, the Nest series features a collection of everyday furniture pieces that are specifically designed for small spaces, with the added bonus of being easily dismantled, packed, moved and re-assembled.

“Nest is timeless and has a clean, minimalistic yet aesthetic design,” says Malessa Studio. "It has a natural finish and is designed to be used as much as possible. It is specifically meant for city living (single-person households in small living spaces), and is therefore suited to millennial lifestyles.”

Dutch design firm Malessa Studio's foldable and compact furniture collection assembles in 10 minutes Malessa Studio

The four letters that form the name Nest stands for nomadic essentials for simpler transitions. The name reflects the objective behind the series, providing minimal furniture pieces that are suitable for multiple moves. The project helps reduce waste and provide longevity for furniture pieces, guaranteeing a longer life-span and eliminating the hassle of moving large bulky furniture pieces, which often get disposed of, as an easier and cheaper option to transporting them.

Wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit allow for simple and easy moving Malessa Studio

The Nest collection comprises a shelf, bench, table, desk and bed made from natural Spruce wood, wool and cotton. The entire series comes packed together in a compact kit measuring 113 cm long x 28 cm wide x 85 cm high (44.5 in long x 11 in wide x 33.5 in high). Users can purchase optional wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit, allowing for simple and easy moving. The kit can be unpacked and assembled within 10 minutes, transforming a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials.

Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials Malessa Studio

“Research shows that ownership is a major part in creating a homely feeling,” says Malessa Studio. “Nest is therefore a device which can be used to bring your personal belongings to a new home and which can be transformed into essential furniture within 10 minutes. Eventually Nest is meant to become, like the objects you bring along in it, a medium for transferring a homely feeling itself.”

The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival earlier this month. Pricing, commercial release and details are yet to be advised.

Source: Malessa Studio via Dezeen