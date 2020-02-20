© 2020 New Atlas
Around The Home

Dutch foldable furniture assembles in 10 minutes

By Bridget Borgobello
February 20, 2020
Dutch foldable furniture assem...
The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival
The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival
View 18 Images
Dutch design firm Malessa Studio's foldable and compact furniture collection assembles in 10 minutes
1/18
Dutch design firm Malessa Studio's foldable and compact furniture collection assembles in 10 minutes
Nest furniture collection features a bed especially designed for students and renters who frequently move homes
2/18
Nest furniture collection features a bed especially designed for students and renters who frequently move homes
The Nest series can be easily dismantled, packed, moved and re-assembled
3/18
The Nest series can be easily dismantled, packed, moved and re-assembled
Amsterdam-based designer Désirée Malessa sketching Nest
4/18
Amsterdam-based designer Désirée Malessa sketching Nest
Nest provides minimal furniture pieces that are suitable for multiple house moves
5/18
Nest provides minimal furniture pieces that are suitable for multiple house moves
The Nest collection includes a desk made from natural Spruce wood
6/18
The Nest collection includes a desk made from natural Spruce wood
The Nest bookshelf is on wheels and can be moved around the home
7/18
The Nest bookshelf is on wheels and can be moved around the home
The Nest bed simply unfolds and is ready in minutes
8/18
The Nest bed simply unfolds and is ready in minutes
The Nest collection is made from natural Spruce wood, wool and cotton
9/18
The Nest collection is made from natural Spruce wood, wool and cotton
The entire series comes packed together in a compact kit measuring 113 cm long x 28 cm wide x 85 cm high (44.5 in long x 11 in wide x 33.5 in high)
10/18
The entire series comes packed together in a compact kit measuring 113 cm long x 28 cm wide x 85 cm high (44.5 in long x 11 in wide x 33.5 in high)
Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials
11/18
Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials
Users can purchase optional wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit, allowing for simple and easy moving
12/18
Users can purchase optional wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit, allowing for simple and easy moving
The entire Nest collection, comprising a shelf, bench, table, desk and bed, all come packed together
13/18
The entire Nest collection, comprising a shelf, bench, table, desk and bed, all come packed together
Can be unpacked and assembled within 10 minutes
14/18
Can be unpacked and assembled within 10 minutes
The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival
15/18
The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival
Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials
16/18
Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials
Wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit allow for simple and easy moving
17/18
Wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit allow for simple and easy moving
The four letters that form the name Nest stands for 'nomadic' 'essentials' for 'simpler' 'transitions'
18/18
The four letters that form the name Nest stands for 'nomadic' 'essentials' for 'simpler' 'transitions'
View gallery - 18 images

Dutch design firm Malessa Studio has recently revealed its foldable and compact furniture collection, especially designed for students and renters who frequently move homes. Following in the footsteps of IKEA's Råvaror collection, the Nest series features a collection of everyday furniture pieces that are specifically designed for small spaces, with the added bonus of being easily dismantled, packed, moved and re-assembled.

“Nest is timeless and has a clean, minimalistic yet aesthetic design,” says Malessa Studio. "It has a natural finish and is designed to be used as much as possible. It is specifically meant for city living (single-person households in small living spaces), and is therefore suited to millennial lifestyles.”

Dutch design firm Malessa Studio's foldable and compact furniture collection assembles in 10 minutes
Dutch design firm Malessa Studio's foldable and compact furniture collection assembles in 10 minutes

The four letters that form the name Nest stands for nomadic essentials for simpler transitions. The name reflects the objective behind the series, providing minimal furniture pieces that are suitable for multiple moves. The project helps reduce waste and provide longevity for furniture pieces, guaranteeing a longer life-span and eliminating the hassle of moving large bulky furniture pieces, which often get disposed of, as an easier and cheaper option to transporting them.

Wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit allow for simple and easy moving
Wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit allow for simple and easy moving

The Nest collection comprises a shelf, bench, table, desk and bed made from natural Spruce wood, wool and cotton. The entire series comes packed together in a compact kit measuring 113 cm long x 28 cm wide x 85 cm high (44.5 in long x 11 in wide x 33.5 in high). Users can purchase optional wheels which simply attached to the bottom of the kit, allowing for simple and easy moving. The kit can be unpacked and assembled within 10 minutes, transforming a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials.

Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials
Transforms a space into a comfortable home with all the essentials

“Research shows that ownership is a major part in creating a homely feeling,” says Malessa Studio. “Nest is therefore a device which can be used to bring your personal belongings to a new home and which can be transformed into essential furniture within 10 minutes. Eventually Nest is meant to become, like the objects you bring along in it, a medium for transferring a homely feeling itself.”

The Nest collection by Malessa Studio was revealed during the Object Rotterdam design festival earlier this month. Pricing, commercial release and details are yet to be advised.

Source: Malessa Studio via Dezeen

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

Around The HomeFurnitureFoldableMicro apartment
Bridget Borgobello
Bridget is an experienced architecture, travel and design writer who has been contributing to New Atlas since 2010. Based between Melbourne and Rome, she and has a keen eye for innovative design, green technology and space saving solutions. Bridget is fluent in Italian and enjoys covering major events in Italy, including the Milan Design Week and Venice Biennale.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More