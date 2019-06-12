IKEA creates easily packable furniture for urban nomadsView gallery - 2 images
Following the release of its Rognan robotic furniture, IKEA has kept true to its word in exploring flexible solutions for modern urban living. The Swedish furniture company has revealed a new line of furniture dubbed Råvaror that will include a collection of everyday furniture pieces that are specifically designed for small spaces, with the added bonus of being easily dismantled, packed, moved and re-assembled.
"Our starting point and creative idea was the reality of urban life," says Viveca Olsson, Creative leader, IKEA of Sweden. "We asked ourselves; what is needed to turn a small space, such as 12 square meters (129 sq ft), into a home? And what is needed to create that homely feeling even though you might be moving on to a new place soon?"
IKEA's answer to those questions is the Råvaror collection, which will see the creation of approximately 20 smart pieces, including a daybed, sofa, different sized tables, different shaped shelving and storage solutions, mini storage boxes on wheels, lamps and even a mini kitchen. Each piece will be designed specifically to work with small spaces and be easy to pack up for moving day.
All Råvaror (which is Swedish for commodities or raw material) pieces can easily be un-assembled, packed by hand and re-mounted without damaging or compromising the structural integrity of the furniture. The compact and foldable design makes moving much easier for anyone wanting to tackle the move on their own, and should be especially attractive for those moving into apartment blocks with tight stairwells or small elevators.
The series could also guarantee a longer life-span for the furniture pieces, eliminating the hassle of moving large bulky furniture pieces, which often get disposed of, as an easier and cheaper option than actually transporting them. The Råvaror furniture series could also be a good option for multi-functional rooms, Pop-Up shops, temporary housing, home offices or guest houses.
"The urban population is growing, living spaces are shrinking and for many of us the concept of home is no longer a geographical constant," says IKEA. "Råvaror is a new collection designed for these realities and consists of items that quickly turn small spaces into smart spaces with the convenience and comfort of home. And when it is time to move, it's simple to pack up, stack the items together and relocate to your next home."
Unlike the Rognan robotic furniture which will be limited to Asia – at least initially – the Råvaror collection will be available globally from September 2020.
Source: IKEA
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more