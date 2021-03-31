© 2021 New Atlas
Hyundai teases sketches of Santa Cruz pickup truck ahead of reveal

By Aaron Turpen
March 31, 2021
Hyundai teases sketches of San...
The production prototype sketches of the Hyundai Santa Cruz depict a more grown-up version of the concept that debuted in 2015
Hyundai has released digital sketches of the upcoming Santa Cruz pickup truck. The Sport Adventure Vehicle will combine SUV and pickup truck elements as a competitor to the Honda Ridgeline, and is slated to enter production later in 2021.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz first entered public discussion in 2015 when a conceptual of the same name (and largely the same design) was shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The concept made the auto show rounds and continued to be mentioned over the next few years. Hyundai then announced that due to public interest, the vehicle was currently in development and would become a production model.

Fast-forward to 2021, and we have the Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle as a bona fide upcoming 2022 model year offering. Hyundai will fully reveal the truck itself and more details about it on April 15. We will know then whether this will be an international or North America-only vehicle.

We can guess that it will likely include many elements from the newly-revamped Hyundai Santa Fe and larger Palisade models, some of which can be seen in the design sketches revealed this Wednesday.

