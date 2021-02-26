Jeep readies $75,000 V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 for market

Jeep sure likes using the Wrangler Rubicon 392 as a weapon against the competition. First it debuted the concept to pull some attention off the highly anticipated Ford Bronco debut, and now it's trying to redirect some eight-cylinder 4x4 love away from the new Land Rover Defender V8. Jeep quickly reminds folks that the most powerful Defender ever has some competition in the fast, high-powered factory off-roader department. The V8-equipped Wrangler Rubicon 392 got the green light not long after debuting as a concept, and now it's close to launch Jeep has announced pricing and reiterated details for its quickest, most powerful Wrangler yet.

Jeep plans to launch the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 before the end of the first quarter, which means we'll see it arrive sometime next month. The new model will carry an MSRP of US$74,995, after $1,495 destination charge.

The Rubicon 392 spec centers around a 6.4-liter V8 engine that puts out 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. The "392" denotes the engine's displacement in cubic inches. The V8 gives the Wrangler Rubicon 392 the ability to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds ... when it's not crawling over boulders and straddling earthen fissures at much lower speeds.

Along with adding the extra engine cylinders, Jeep has upgraded the frame rails and lifted the suspension by 2 in (5 cm). The hood scoop and Hydro-Guide tri-level intake system feed air through to the hardworking V8 while separating water, ensuring that the new Jeep maintains the ability to wade through waters up to 32.5 in (82.5 cm) deep. Also part of the 392 package are Fox high-performance shocks, an active dual-mode exhaust, heavy-duty brakes and beadlock-capable wheels.

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 puts its 470 hp of V8 might to good use Jeep/FCA

The 392 is still a Rubicon, so it comes fully ready for all-out off-roading on the world's toughest terrain ... just with a little extra horsepower and speed available while doing so. A Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case, full-time 4WD, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles with electronic locking differentials, and an electronic disconnect for the front sway bars help drivers navigate the roughest off-road terrain the world can throw at them.

A few subtle visual cues make the Rubicon 392 stand out, even in crowds that don't recognize the throaty V8. Outside, it wears bronze tow hooks, springs and badges. Inside, the leather seats are stitched in bronze and upgraded with performance bolsters, and the steering wheel gets a leather wrap and paddle shifters. The standard 8.4-in Uconnect infotainment system comes complete with Jeep Off-Road Pages.

New JPP half doors are available for the Rubicon 392 and other Wrangler models as part of the Dual Door Group option Jeep/FCA

Jeep offers a variety of upgrade packages and options for the 392, including the all-new Dual-Door Group package launched today. The MOPAR option adds a set of new half doors with the full doors, giving Wrangler owners the option of opening the cabin up for more fresh air and better visibility. Dual-Door Group prices start at $2,350 for two-door Wranglers and $3,995 for four-door Wrangler models.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 will make its way out to dealerships in the coming weeks.

Source: Jeep/Stellantis

