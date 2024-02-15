© 2024 New Atlas
Monstrous SV Rover gas/EV 'Hypertruck' starts at $1.5 million

By Paul Ridden
February 15, 2024
Monstrous SV Rover gas/EV 'Hypertruck' starts at $1.5 million
"The SV Rover represents a new extreme in terms of off-road power, maneuverability and capability," said Joe Scarbo, CEO of Scarbo Performance
The SV Rover "combines the nostalgia of classic British design with modern American muscle and technology"
The SV Rover features all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and independent suspension at each corner
The SV Rover rolls on 40-inch tires and boasts air suspension front and back for up to 30 inches of wheel travel
The SV Rover is described as the world's first street-legal Hypertruck
The SV Rover can be had with a 6.2-liter supercharge V8 or a 750-kW all-electric drivetrain
The SV Rover does feature space for cargo in back, though Scarbo Vintage hasn't revealed how much
Those shoulders wouldn't be out of place in a 1980s TV soap, and allow plenty of room for the suspension to do its thing
The touchscreen entertainment hub sits in the center of the dash, and the SR Rover also rocks a 10-channel sound system
Built for speed, not comfort - though the interior is home to two bucket seats and some conveniences (such as aircon and heating)
California auto builder Scarbo Vintage has launched its third vehicle, describing it as the world's first street-legal Hypertruck. The two-seat SV Rover can be had with 1,100-hp supercharged V8 grunt or 1,000-hp electric drive, and is reported to start at a cool US$1.5 million.

The company says that the truck – which made its public debut last week at Colorado's FAT International Ice Race – was originally developed as a desert racer for Baja, but has since morphed into a two-seat street-legal beast "capable of not only high-speed desert racing but also low-speed technical off-road."

At the heart of its design is a homage to the classic Land Rover Defender, but treated to healthy portions of American muscle and action-movie excess.

The vehicle can be optioned with a monstrous rear/mid 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine growling out 1,100 horses and fed from a 65-gallon fuel tank (plus 8-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission), or drivers can go for cleaner, greener power in the shape of a 750-kW electric drive married to a 75-kWh battery pack.

Either way, power is sent to all four wheels (2WD can be selected too) via a high/low-range transfer case, and the SV Rover features selectable front/rear locking differentials. The company reports four-wheel steering capabilities as well, independent pushrod suspension at each corner (with 30 inches of wheel travel), and air-ride height adjustment.

The so-called hypertruck sports a mix of carbon-fiber and aluminum bodywork, rolls with 40-inch tires mounted to 20-inch forged wheels and topped by wide-shouldered hinged fenders, while stopping power is provided by Brembo six-piston braking with 400-mm carbon-ceramic rotors.

There's bucket seating for two inside, along with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment display, a Dyn Audio 10-channel audio system, aircon and heating, and basics like power door locks and power windows. The truck has a cargo area in back as well, though Scarbo hasn't shared size/capacity details.

Also missing from the press materials and landing page are pricing and availability info, though Motor Authority reports that each vehicle is built to order and customer spec, with the base price tag starting at $1.5 million. You can see more in our gallery.

Source: Scarbo Vintage

