Watch-maker reveals limited edition e-bike sporting retro moto looks

Poland's Avionics has created a limited edition e-bike for MB&F's MAD Gallery that's instilled with 1930s moto spirit. Like the V1 before it, the VM is a marriage of wood and metal, and comes with a 5-kW motor.

Created exclusively for the Swiss watch-maker's Mechanical Art Devices (MAD) Gallery, and limited to just 52 numbered units, the striking e-bike rocks a powerful motor that offers three street-friendly power modes, produces 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) of torque and caters for a top speed of 36 mph (58 km/h).

The e-bike features a chromium-molybdenum steel frame, with a shapely wooden saddle integrated into it using leaf spring suspension. Jatoba wood is also used for the wooden chest to the bottom of the frame, which is home to the battery pack, immobilizer, and other electronics. Handlebar grips, chrome-plated headlight and fork covers are fashioned from hardwood too.

The Avionics VM features a chrome moly frame with hardwood saddle, headlight, grips and fork covers MB&F/Avionics

"When you look at Avionics from the profile you will see the section of the airplane wing created from the leaf spring and part of the frame," said Avionics co-founder Bartek Bialas. "This is an unusual solution for suspension and a feature distinguishing Avionics from any other bike or motorcycle."

The 24-Ah Li-ion battery should be good for a per charge range of 74.5 miles (120 km) in low-power mode. The VM rides on 26-inch rims wrapped in all-terrain tires, stopping power comes courtesy of disc braking with 203-mm rotors front and back, and regen braking could help eke out a little more range from the batteries.

No pricing information has been made available as of writing, but the V1 was given a recommended retail price of US$9,480 during its 2017 Indiegogo campaign and we can't imagine this MB&F special edition will fly for less.

Source: MB&F