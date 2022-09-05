Dubbel utility ebike can haul cargo and passenger for up to 80 miles

Californian e-mobility company Blix has followed the launch of its most capable and versatile ebike to date with a compact utility bike called the Dubbel that's designed to "move multiple passengers, cargo and pets – anywhere and anytime."

Blix says that the Dubbel utility ebike has been designed to "offer a really great experience for different lifestyles and needs; that combines functionality with compelling design and technology which work seamlessly in the everyday." As such, it can haul up to 200 lb (90 kg) of cargo split between 50 lb at the front and the remainder at the back – which can be a passenger on a rear seat cushion or padded seat.

It's built around a step-through 6061 aluminum alloy frame to accommodate a broader range of riders – between 5 and 6.16 ft (1.52 to 1.87 m) in height – and there's an abundance of smart mounting points for attaching optional accessories, including a mini VIP section the kids, foot pegs, frame bag and fenders.

The Dubbel sports a 750-W rear-hub motor (1,350-W peak) that produces 66 lb.ft (90 Nm) of torque and offers five levels of pedal assist, plus throttle when you need it. Blix has also included an 8-speed mechanical gearset for more ride flexibility, particularly in the hills.

The cargo ebike comes with a single 672-Wh downtube-integrated battery but can be optioned with a second battery (which slots in behind the seatpost) for up to 80 miles (128 km) of riding.

The Dubbel's step-through frame rocks multiple mounting points for a range of accessories, including a mini VIP section for kids that accommodates a child seat, wheel guards, a frame bag and passenger foot pegs Blix

It rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 3.3-inch-wide puncture-resistant Kenda tires with reflective sidewalls, and sports hydraulic disc brakes featuring 180-mm rotors, with motor power cut off when the brakes are applied. The rider is treated to a padded saddle, there's an 80-lux front light and the integrated rear light pulls double duty as a brake light.

Mounted to the left of the handlebar is a compact control interface for quick checks of remaining charge, ride speed and distance, but the Dubbel can also be paired to a companion mobile app over Bluetooth for diving into extra data, plotting routes, logging into a community feed and applying over-the-air updates. The app also gives the option to switch between Class 2 (up to 20 mph) and 3 (up to 28 mph) ebike modes.

The Dubbel comes in a choice of three colors, and is up for pre-order now for a starting price of US$1,999 – though there is a hundred bucks off during the launch window. Shipping is expected to start in October.

